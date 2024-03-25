Cahill: A lot of work ahead following Clare defeat

Tipperary are out of the National Hurling League.

Liam Cahill’s side suffered a 1-24 to 2-13 defeat to Clare in yesterday’s semi-final in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The Banner led 0-08 to no score early on and goals from Jake Morris and Sean Hayes weren’t enough to make up for Tipp’s 19 wides on the day.

Speaking after the game Cahill admitted Tipp have a lot of work to do.

“Clare came out of the traps really well. Started the match like a rocket and we just didn’t seem to have the answers. As you said it was eight nil before we knew where we were. Struggling in a lot of areas – struggling to get to the pitch of it. Outbattled in a lot of the physical stakes and yeah disappointing overall. A lot of lessons for us leaving today to be honest. Look we’ve a fair bit of work ahead of us for the next five weeks.”