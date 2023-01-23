Cahill: Lessons learned from Cork defeat

Tipp lost out to Cork by just a single point in the final of the Munster Hurling League yesterday.

A late goal from Jack O’Connor decided the game with Pat Ryan’s side were

3-14 to 1-19 winners over Tipperary at Páirc Uí Rinn.

After the game Tipp manager Liam Cahill admitted they were disappointed to have lost as they had been in control for much of the match.

“Well yeah, for long periods of the second half we looked to be in control but look its typical Cork isn’t it? You can never write them off. They hurled right out until the end and brought on maybe one or two more established players that created that little bit more difficulty in the end.

“It’s a killer – it’s a little disappointing obviously to lose in the manner in which we did. But it is what it is – it’s a good learning day for us.”