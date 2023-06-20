Cahill hoping to have a full deck to pick from on Saturday

Liam Cahill is hoping to have some injured players return to the match day squad next weekend.

The Tipperary hurlers face Galway on Saturday in the All-Ireland quarter-final

Cathal Barrett and Conor Bowe were among those unavailable for the win over Offaly through injury.

Liam Cahill is hopeful he will have more players available come Saturday.

“I’d like to think they will…we’ll have a small bit of work to do during the week and hopefully everyone will get through that and we’ll have more or less a full deck to pick from hopefully.”

The game against Galway throws-in at 6.15 at the TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

It’s part of a double header with the game between Clare and Dublin getting underway at 4pm.