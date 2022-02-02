Bonnar wants Tipp players to hurl to their best in League campaign

Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar is hoping to see the mental toughness and togetherness of his panel grow during the upcoming League campaign.

Tipp face Laois this Saturday evening in the first game of the League, followed by games against Kilkenny, Dublin, Waterford and Antrim.

It’s a quicker than usual turnaround to the first game of the Munster Championship against Waterford on April 17th, meaning there’s greater pressure to hit the ground running this year.

Colm Bonnar has been explaining what he hopes to see over the course of the League campaign.

“Everyone will expect Tipp to win and that’s the pressure that is created from outside but we’re trying to – I won’t say create pressure for the players but we want to see them hurl and hurl to their best ability and see what they can bring to these games.

“I always feel if a Tipp player brings that to a game they’re going to be very hard to beat and that’s what I want to see grow over these three or four or five league games – that kind of mental toughness and that togetherness, that connectivity that a team needs to be able to play as a team.”