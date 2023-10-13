Big weekend for Thurles Sarsfields starts tomorrow afternoon

The Mid Tipp side will contest both the senior and premier intermediate hurling finals this weekend.

On Saturday, Lorrha provide the opposition in the premier intermediate final at 4pm in Nenagh whilst the senior side play Kiladangan in Semple Stadium at 4pm on Sunday.

Thurles Sarsfields selector Michael Gleeson says the squad has been able to build up great momentum this year.

“We’ve a group of 50 and at the start of the year we set out to set high standards and try bring a culture to the squad and take it game by game.

“This thing has just snowballed every week we go out, it’s on a Saturday and Sunday and you’re playing one team after the next.

“Every time you’re winning it’s building momentum and it’s just carrying forward every game.

“We take every day as it comes, obviously when you’re winning it makes it that bit easier so long may it continue.”

Saturday’s premier intermediate hurling final will be live here on Tipp FM with thanks to De Faoithe A la Carte restaurant at the Arch Bar, Thurles.