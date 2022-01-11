Anticipation builds ahead of County Under 21 A hurling final

There’s an exciting Under 21 A hurling final in store in Tipperary according to former West Tipp chair John O’Shea who says Mullinahone will relish the opportunity to take on the all-conquering Moycarkey Borris in the county final.

It took a last minute goal for Moycarkey to see off north champions Kiladangan in the semi-final last time out and the Mid team – led by county senior panellist Rhys Shelly – will go into next weekend’s final as slight favourites.

Mullinahone were comprehensive winners over Cappawhite Gaels in the other semi-final and while they will face a Moycarkey side that has been successful at various grades from juvenile level up, the final is set to be another nail biting affair.

Speaking to Ronan Quirke on last night’s Extra Time here on Tipp FM, John O’1.30 Shea said despite being underdogs the southerners will fancy their chances of securing the title.

“Mullinahone have young Conor Whelan from Carrick – he’s a big influence on Mullinahone and they have Mikey O’Shea there as well.

“Mullinahone will go into that final next Saturday and fancy their chances big time but I still think Moycarkey is the team to beat.”

Throw-in next Saturday is at 1.30 in Golden