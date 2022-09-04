11 games down for decision across the senior and intermediate hurling championships

Today marks the final day of the group stages of the county hurling championships.

11 games are down for decision across the senior and intermediate championships.

Group 1 of the senior hurling championship comes to a conclusion today.

It will be an emotional affair as Kilruane MacDonaghs take on Clonoulty/Rossmore in Templetuohy at 12.30pm.

Entry is free for the game with a collection for the order of Malta taking place at the venue.

From 2pm, group 2 of the senior championship finishes up.

Borrisileigh need a win over the high-flying Drom-Inch to keep alive hopes of progression when they meet in Semple Stadium.

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM, with thanks to Shanahan’s Centra, filling station and truck stop, Borrisoleigh.

The other game in that group sees Templederry taking on Thurles Sarsfields in Dolla.

The from 3.45pm, group 4 is the final group to finish up in the senior championship.

Éire Óg Annacarty take on county champions Loughmore/Castleiney in Holycross while at the same time in Semple Stadium, JK Brackens meet Kiladangan.

we’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to Murphy’s Bar and Restaurant, Main Street, Templemore.

Six games take place today in the county intermediate championship.

In group 4 it’s Lorrha vs Boherlahan-Dualla and Carrick Davins take on Golden-Kilfeacle in Clonmel at 6pm.

Group 2 finishes up from 2pm when Borrisokane take on Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Newport while Ballinahinch meet Skeheenarinky in Holycross.

Finally, group 3 of the intermediate championship rounds off a busy day of action when Arravale Rovers play Shannon Rovers in Templederry at 6pm.

At the same time in New Inn, Drom-Inch take on Kilsheelan-Kilcash.