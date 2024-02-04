Vital League win for Tipp footballers

Tipp have notched up their first win in the National Football League since 2022.

The Premier bounced back from their opening round defeat to take full points from their trip to Pearse Park to face Longford.

Paul Kelly’s side were tested in a game which was played with a strong wind but held on to win by 16 points to 14.

Match analyst Anthony Shelly was particularly impressed with Paddy Creedon’s performance today.

“Its as good a performance as you could possibly wish to see from any player what Paddy Creedon did there in the second half. Catching kick outs and after every catch made 30 or 40 yards every single time. Won frees and I think he actually kicked one of the points himself.

“Outstanding when we were under pressure and when we needed him most – I’d probably give him my man of the match for today.”