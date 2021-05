A Civic Reception is to be held on Thursday night to honour the Tipperary football team’s achievements last year and the county’s link to Bloody Sunday.

The virtual event will be hosted by Tipperary County Council after a year in which Tipperary’s performances captured the imagination of the nation.

David Power’s side bridged an 85 year gap to win the Munster Senior Football title last November, on the same weekend which marked the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.