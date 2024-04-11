Tipperary U20 footballers suffer first defeat of the year

The Premier were beaten by Cork in Fethard Town Park on a final score of 0-14 to 0-07.

The game was the first in Phase 2 of the championship, with Clare and Kerry also in the round robin.

Orrin Jones was Tipp’s top scorer on the night with 0-05.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager Niall Fitzgerald said his side just didn’t perform to the best of their ability.

“We’re disappointed with the result obviously but we’re probably more disappointed with the performance. We didn’t feel that we showed what we’re about. I suppose we kind of saw it as maybe a 6 out of 10 performance. That’s never going to be good enough when you’re playing the likes of Cork.

“It’s the second home game we’ve had and we feel in the two home games we haven’t performed at all and that’s really disappointing so its something we’re really anxious to rectify next week.”

Next up for Tipp is a home fixture against Clare who lost to Kerry last night on a scoreline of 1-13 to 0-5.