Tipp will need to up their game for League final

The pressure is off Tipp as they head into Saturday’s National Football League Division 4 final against Cavan.

That’s the view of analyst Martin Quinlivan who feels Tipp will be a little more relaxed having secured promotion last weekend thanks to their win over London.

However speaking on this week’s Extra Time Martin pointed out that playing in Croke Park will bring a new focus.

“Now they move into bonus territory because in a way the pressure is off now – but funny the spotlight now is on because they’re now live on TV next Saturday.

“The neutral observer will be looking in to see what these two teams – who both won provincial titles 18 months ago – are shaping up like.

“The spotlight is on and you certainly don’t want to go to Croke Park and not perform but the pressure of getting there is behind them.

“So hopefully we’ll see an improved performance and we’ll probably need it.”

Throw-in is at 2.30 in Croke Park next Saturday.

Tipp FM's live coverage