Tipp U20 footballers unchanged for Cork clash

Tipp Under 20 football manager Niall Fitzgerald has named an unchanged starting 15 for tomorrow evenings Munster Championship clash with Cork.

The Premier comfortably beat Waterford last time out.

Their Phase 2 game against the Rebels at Fethard Town Park throws-in at 7pm.

1 (GK) Robbie McGrath Galtee Rovers

2 Jack O’Neill Ardfinnan

3 Eoin O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney

4 Mark Corcoran Clonmel Commercials

5 Charlie King Ballina

6 Sean O’Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale

7 Darragh O’Brien Aherlow

8 Joe Higgins Clonmel Commercials

9 Eoin Doocey Arravale Rovers

10 Thomas Charles Clonmel Commercials

11 Joseph Lawrence Rockwell Rovers

12 Michael Freaney Kilsheelan Kilcash

13 Orrin Jones Arravale Rovers

14 Conal Grogan Galtee Rovers

15 Shane Ryan Ardfinnan

16 Shane Ryan Clonmel Commercials

17 Killian Butler Moyle Rovers

18 Ben Carey Ballylooby Castlegrace

19 Daithi Hogan St. Patricks

20 Darragh O’Connor Clonmel Commercials

21 Tommy O’Connor Kilsheelan Kilcash

22 Paddy O’Keeffe Moyle Rovers

23 Cian Smith Clonmel Commercials

24 Daragh Spillane Fethard