Tipp U20 footballers unchanged for Cork clash

Tipp Under 20 football manager Niall Fitzgerald has named an unchanged starting 15 for tomorrow evenings Munster Championship clash with Cork.
The Premier comfortably beat Waterford last time out.
Their Phase 2 game against the Rebels at Fethard Town Park throws-in at 7pm.
1 (GK) Robbie McGrath Galtee Rovers
2 Jack O’Neill Ardfinnan
3 Eoin O’Connell Loughmore Castleiney
4 Mark Corcoran Clonmel Commercials
5 Charlie King Ballina
6 Sean O’Meara Grangemockler Ballyneale
7 Darragh O’Brien Aherlow
8 Joe Higgins Clonmel Commercials
9 Eoin Doocey Arravale Rovers
10 Thomas Charles Clonmel Commercials
11 Joseph Lawrence Rockwell Rovers
12 Michael Freaney Kilsheelan Kilcash
13 Orrin Jones Arravale Rovers
14 Conal Grogan Galtee Rovers
15 Shane Ryan Ardfinnan
16 Shane Ryan Clonmel Commercials
17 Killian Butler Moyle Rovers
18 Ben Carey Ballylooby Castlegrace
19 Daithi Hogan St. Patricks
20 Darragh O’Connor Clonmel Commercials
21 Tommy O’Connor Kilsheelan Kilcash
22 Paddy O’Keeffe Moyle Rovers
23 Cian Smith Clonmel Commercials
24 Daragh Spillane Fethard