Tipp turn attention to Championship following agonising League defeat

Tipp had to give best to Cavan yesterday in their National Football League Division 4 final.

With promotion to Division 3 already secured the game in Croke Park was a straight battle for divisional honours.

Just a single point separated the sides with the northerners running out 2-10 to 15 point winners to pick up their first win in headquarters since 1952.

Substitute Stephen Quirke came agonisingly close to snatching a winning goal for Tipp in added time only to see his rasping shot cannon off the crossbar.

Aherlow’s Mark Russell was named as Fiserv’s Man of the Match.

Tipp FM analyst Shane Stapleton said the focus now turns to the Munster Championship.

“They’ve 4 or 5 weeks now to get ready for that.

“The football campaign is really tough. You know in the hurling you might have – no disrespect to Laois or Antrim – but there might be matches where you can fall off a bit.

“This was a really tight division and they had to go week after week after week and they were on the road a lot going up to places like Cavan so it’s really tough.

“Unlike the hurling then the lead time between the League and the Championship it’s a lot more for the football because you don’t have the round robin s therefore they have a few weeks to get ready.

“And they’ll have a huge say in this Munster Championship again.”