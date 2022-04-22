Tipp remain unbeaten in Munster Minor Football Championship

The Tipperary minor footballers are on a roll winning their second game of their Munster championship campaign with a convincing 3-20 to 2-3 win over Waterford at Lemybrien yesterday evening.

A Billy Byrnes goal for Waterford put them in the driving seat but Paddy O Keefe stormed up the field and fired in a goal which began a period of Tipperary dominance.

The visitors went in 1-10 to 1-2 up at the break with Daithi Hogan and Conal Grogan hitting three a piece in the first half.

The second half was one way scoring with Tipp adding points on the restart to put the game beyond the Deise’s reach early on in the half.

Tipp rolled on the subs as they scored two further goals to win 3-20 to 2-3.

After the game the Tipp manager John McNamara told Tipp FM Sport his team did what they had to do.

“We have to be very happy with the win anyway for starters because that is what we had to come down and get.

“The performance was good. We reacted to some of the changes – they dropped back as we thought they might.

“Every man stood up – Charlie King led from the Number 6 and pushed them on. As a captain he drove them on and set the tempo for everybody.

“I thought Paddy O’Keefe followed suit then charging through with the ball.

“In these scenarios where you’re being blocked up you have to drive through, you have to break the lines.”