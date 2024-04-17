Tipp Minor’s remain unbeaten in Munster Football championship

The Tipperary Minor Footballers have maintained their 100% record in Phase 1 of this year’s Munster Championship.

The Premier took on Clare last night with both teams having already qualified for the knockout phase with a game to spare.

The final score in Quilty was Tipp 2-10 Clare 1-8 with the Tipp goals coming from Patrick McDonagh and Dayle Hogan.

The two sides will meet again on April 30th in the Daryl Darcy final before moving on to the last four of the provincial championship with Kerry and Cork.