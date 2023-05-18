Tipp Minors aiming for place in Munster final

Tipperary are looking to reach a Munster minor football final for the first time in 8 years this evening.

John McNamara’s side welcome Cork to FBD Semple Stadium in the Munster semi-final.

The visitors come into the game following last week’s win over Kerry whilst Tipp suffered a three point defeat to Limerick in last week’s Darryl Darcy Cup final.

Throw-in tonight is at 7pm and we’ll have live updates throughout the game here on Tipp FM.

Tonight’s other semi final sees Limerick play Kerry in Newcastlewest from 6.45.