The Tipperary minor footballers will be looking to continue their winning start to the Munster championship this evening.

The Premier had a nine point win over Limerick in Fethard Town Park to get their campaign up and running last week.

This evening, Michael Donnellan and Shane Hennessy’s side travel to Lemybrien to play a Waterford team that had a one-point defeat to Clare last week.

Throw-in is at 7pm.