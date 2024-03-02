Tipp look to secure points against Waterford in Bansha

The Tipperary team has been named ahead of Sunday’s National Football League game with Waterford.

Paul Kelly’s side welcome the Déise to Bansha for a 2pm throw in time in Division Four.

Evan Comerford starts in goals with a full back line of Shane O’Connell, Jimmy Feehan and James Morris.

Stephen Grogan, Paudie Feehan and Kieran Costello make up the half back line whilst Cathal Deeley and Conall Kennedy partner in midfield.

Jack Kennedy of Commercials is at centre forward whilst Mark Stokes and Peter McGarry are on the wings with Jack Kennedy of JK Brackens alongside Paddy Creedon and Sean O’Connor in the full forward line.

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Cahir.