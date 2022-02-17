Tipp football rebuild will take time

Every effort will be made to get Tipperary back up the ranks in football according to the County Board.

It’s been a tough time for David Power and his charges as they were relegated to Division 4 of the National League for this year having been Munster Champions in 2020 and reaching an All Ireland semi-final

They drew with Waterford in their opening League game before losing to Leitrim earlier this month.

However the loss of a number of key players has had a huge impact on the squad with County Board secretary Tim Floyd admitting it’s going to take a few years for Tipp to recover.

“Look, when you lose so many players all together as they have lost – they have been unlucky.

“But there’s a rebuilding process going on and they’re working very hard at it and even the academies at development level in conjunction with Setanta – it will take a few years. We’re not going to bounce back that fast.

“But we’re working on it and I can assure you there’ll be no stone left unturned to make sure we at least start climbing back up the Divisions again in football.”

Tipp’s next outing is away to Wexford on Sunday with throw-in at 2pm.

Tipp FM will bring full live coverage and analysis in association with Eco Solar Energy, Kilsheelan, Clonmel