The South Tipp Senior Football Final takes place tonight with Clonmel Commercials facing Moyle Rovers.

Throw-in is at 7.45pm in Cahir, and it’s a repeat of last year’s decider.

Only four teams have competed in this division however, with three teams pulling out before the championship began.

Tipp FM football analyst Martin Quinlivan is hopeful of a good game, but he expressed his disappointment with the structure of the championship when speaking on Extra Time this week:

“As probably the flagship divisional competition in football, it’s disappointing that it appears to be an exercise in getting it run off rather than promoting the game.

“The South Board need to look around themselves. Last year, I think the Commercials won a County Under 17 A football title after Christmas. It was the only A football competition won by a south team last year.”