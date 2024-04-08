Second half collapse results in defeat for Tipp against Waterford

Tipperary suffered a first Senior Football Championship defeat to Waterford since 1988 yesterday.

The sides met in Fraher Field in Dungarvan for their Munster quarter final clash where it ended Waterford 2-07 Tipperary 1-05.

Mark Stokes scored Tipp’s goal after three minutes but two late second half goals for full forward Tom O’Connell saw the home side win their first Munster championship game since 2014.

Speaking after the game, Tipp manager Paul Kelly says his side have lessons to learn from the loss.

“First and foremost hats off to Waterford. We were controlling that game up to half time and in fairness to them they came out and put in a performance and we just didn’t play to the ability that we have and the ability we had shown in the first half. We’re going to have to take that away and think about it.”

At Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork beat Limerick by 3-13 to 11 points to advance to the last four.