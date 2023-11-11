Sean Treacys give best to Kilmurry in Munster quarter-final

There was no joy for Tipperary Junior A Champions Sean Treacys in their Munster Championship quarter final this afternoon.

They took on Kilmurry of Cork in Templetuohy.

It finished 2-16 to 1-6 in favour of the visitors who now go on to meet Limerick’s Feenagh Kilmeedy in the semi-final.

Patrick Deegan got the goal for Sean Treacys in the first half.

Meanwhile Shannon Rovers are the County Junior B Football Champions.

The north Tipp side took on Clonmel Commercials in Castleiney in the final coming out on top on a scoreline of 1-7 to 8 points.