Quinlivan: Tipp can salvage the season with a potential run in the Tailteann Cup

A local football analyst says the Tipperary senior footballers still have plenty to play for in 2023.

David Power’s side have had a difficult start to the season, securing just one point after five games in Division Three of the League.

With two games left in the league, there is still a chance of survival if the Premier can secure at least two points from those games.

Outside the league, should Tipp beat Waterford in the Munster quarter-final, a semi-final away to Kerry would be next.

Martin Quinlivan says Tipperary can salvage the season with a potential run in the Tailteann Cup.

“Realistically, if you add the remaining games against Offaly and Westmeath, a Waterford game and hopefully a victory and then a trip to Killarney, you may well have four games to kind of gear yourselves and get ready and say right, we want everybody to be as fit as they possibly can be, pitches will be good come May when the Tailteann Cup kicks off, you’ve three matches in the group and that might salvage the season.”