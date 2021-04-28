Power: Tipp will have a target on their backs as Munster champions

David Power is calling for his players to embrace the challenge of being Munster champions this year.

The Tipperary football manager says the next step for his team is to win games where they will be favourites.

Tipperary will play Limerick, Wicklow and Offaly in their league group next month.

Power says his team will have to accept the challenge of having a target on their backs this year.

“We know we have to get used to the fact that we’re probably going to be favourites in the three games.”

“And at times Tipp have failed to show up – we’ve lost games to different teams that we should have beaten. So this is another test for us now – can we embrace the challenge of being Munster champions because every team will be wanting to beat us.”