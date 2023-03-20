Power: Results not reflecting improvement shown by Tipp footballers

There’s still a long season ahead according to Tipperary Senior Football manager David Power.

His side will be relegated from Division 3 of the League following their loss to Offaly in Semple Stadium yesterday.

Tipp’s last outing of this year’s League is against Westmeath in Mullingar next Sunday with nothing but pride to play for.

However speaking after the weekend defeat Power said there’s still the Munster Championship and the Tailteann Cup to look forward to.

“We can still turn the season around – yeah, we’re after having a very disappointing League campaign. But we have to go up now next weekend, up to Westmeath and we have to get a performance up there and improve on what we did.

“And that’s what it’s about now – we have to improve on what we did there today again. But we are making steady improvements – but it is tough. It’s hard to take all these defeats at times but when you’re seeing players improving that gives you hope.”