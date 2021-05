Tipperary manager David Power has been selected as the Gaelic Writers’ Association 2020 Football Personality of the Year.

The Kilsheelan man masterminded Tipp’s first Munster senior football title win in 85 years.

The PRO of the Year award went to Tipperary’s Joe Bracken who left office last year after five years.

The Hurling Personality of the Year went to Limerick’s Gearóid Hegarty.