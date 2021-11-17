All or nothing for Clonmel High School

High School Clonmel are in knockout action in the Corn Uí Mhuirí this afternoon.

Following their opening round defeat to St. Brendan’s Killarney, the Tipperary side take on Kerry side Scoil Pobal Rathmore in Rathmore, with throw-in at 1 o’clock.

The Kerry side come into the game following a dominant 3-14 to 1-3 win over Dingle’s Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne in round one.

A win would see Clonmel into the quarter-finals whilst a loss would spell the end of their Under 19A football campaign for this year,