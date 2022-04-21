McNamara expecting tough battle with Waterford

Tipp take on neighbours Waterford in the Munster Minor Football Championship this evening.

Having won their opening game against Limerick last week the Premier County will go into the game with confidence.

However Tipp manager John McNamara says it will be no easy task against the Deise.

“We know exactly what that’s going to mean – it’s going to be a tight tough encounter against a very strong, physical Waterford side who can play football.

“And given the fact there’s a good number of the lads down in the Clonmel area on the Waterford border you can imagine it’s going to get a little bit feisty – hopefully not over the top but you know, it’ll be fun.”

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock this evening in Leamybrien.