Local GAA club hits out at reporting of South Tipp final

Cahir GAA club have issued a statement in relation to reporting of an incident during their South Tipp U17 B football final earlier this month.

The game against Carrick Swans was abandoned by referee Martin Doyle shortly before full time.

Some media reports suggested a fight involving players and onlookers broke out following the sending off of Cahir’s Tom Delaney which led to the game being abandoned four minutes from time with Swans leading by 6 points.

However his club say the coverage in both local and national print and online media is incomplete, misleading and unbalanced and does not provide the full picture of events that unfolded on the day.

In a statement released last evening Cahir GAA club say the articles imply that the reason the game was abandoned was due to protests after Tom Delaney received a red card. They claim no Cahir player, sub or mentor protested or entered the field of play after the red card which they say was warranted and is not being appealed.

They also point out that the articles make no reference to the fact that two players were sent off – one from each team.

The club has also highlighted what they say is the ongoing battle they face whenever they play a game of hurling or football as a group of their players are targeted because of their ethnicity.