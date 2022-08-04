Feehan showing no ill effects from shoulder injury

Killenaule’s Paudie Feehan showed a promising return to action in the opening round of the County Senior Football Championship last weekend.

A shoulder injury curtailed his campaign with the Tipp footballers having impressed for David Powers team.

Tipp FM analyst Martin Quinlivan says Paudie was showing no signs of the injury when he lined out for his club against Clonmel Commercials on Saturday when he notched the first score of the game.

“Not obviously as fit as he will get but himself and I think Conal Kennedy had a right good shoulder off each other and that certainly tested his shoulder and there was no flinch out of him so that was really positive to see.”