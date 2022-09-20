Excitement builds ahead of County Football Championship semi-final draws

The four teams remaining in the Senior Championship are reigning champions Loughmore/Castleiney, Clonmel Commercials, Upperchurch-Drombane and Moyle Rovers.

Commercials and Loughmore/Castleiney have contested the last two county finals, with just a single point separating the sides in each decider.

Tipperary Senior Football selector Tommy Toomey believes Loughmore may be better prepared for the semi-finals after their tough battle with Kilsheelan.

“My own club (Arravale Rovers) didn’t give Commercials any real trial but Loughmore got a test (from Kilsheelan-Kilcash) no doubt about that.

“They stood up to it, finished strongly and when they were in trouble they dug in.

“Commercials, through this season again, and that’s not Commercials fault, they haven’t really been tested and when it comes down to a game between Loughmore and Commercials, usually it’s the team that has been in the battles that have that little bit extra.

“It would be an interesting game, some people will say that we’d like it again in the final and will the draw go that way?”

The intermediate draw also takes place tonight, with the final four being Ballina, Golden-Kilfeacle, Grangemockler-Ballyneale and Mullinahone.

The semi-finals for the Tom Cusack Cup will also be drawn tonight, that draw includes Éire Óg Annacarty, Drom-Inch, Rockwell Rovers and Killenaule.