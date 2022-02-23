Eviston confident win isn’t too far away for Tipp footballers

‘Once we get the win, we’ll take off’, is the message from Tipperary defender Willie Eviston.

His side are looking for their opening league win of the season following a draw with Waterford and loss to Leitrim so far in the league.

Tipperary welcome an in-form Sligo to Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday as part of a double header with the senior hurlers.

Loughmore’s Eviston says Tipp are keen to secure a victory.

“Absolutely our attention turns to Sligo and we’re mad to win – once we get the win we should take off. It’s just taken a few weeks.

“There’s new lads coming in , different things like that. Training is going very well to be fair so hopefully once we get that win it will just take off and our season will take off with it.”