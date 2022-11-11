Commercials take on Cork supremo’s in Munster Championship

Clonmel Commercials are preparing for a difficult away trip in the Munster senior football championship this weekend.

The Tipperary champions travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to play Cork champions Nemo Rangers at 7.15pm on Saturday in their quarter-final tie.

It’s been four weeks since Commercials saw off Upperchurch-Drombane to claim the county title whilst Nemo defeated reigning Munster champions St. Finbarr’s to claim the Cork title two weeks ago.

The sides met in the 2019 Munster final, where Nemo won by nine points.

Tipperary football selector Tommy Toomey says pace of play will be key for Commercials on Saturday.

“The main threat from Nemo, and we saw it in the final in Dungarvan in 2019, Nemo played at pace.

“Commercials will need to have their A game around the pace of their game.

“If they play slow Nemo will be all over them but Commercials have a second or third gear and if they get up to that gear pace wise, then they are going to be a threat.

“Commercials will really have to be on their game about moving the ball, reacting very quickly, making sure that they are getting behind the ball as many as possible but also having the forward threat.

“Getting that balance right for Commercials is going to be really important.”

We’ll have live commentary of that game here on Tipp FM with thanks to John Kennedy Motors, Cashel Road, Clonmel.