Commercials to put County title on the line against Ballina

The draws have been made for the knockout stages of the Tipperary senior and intermediate football championships.

In the senior grade, reigning champions Clonmel Commercials will take on Ballina in the last eight whilst the other quarter final pairings see Upperchurch-Drombane face Kilsheelan-Kilcash, JK Brackens take on Killenaule and Loughmore-Castleiney play Moyle Rovers.

At the other end of the senior championship, the relegation semi-finals see Éire Óg Annacarty meet Arravale Rovers and Rockwell Rovers play Moycarkey-Borris.

Meanwhile in the intermediate grade, the quarter final line up is as follows:

Clonmel Commercials vs Aherlow, Grangemockler-Ballyneale vs Moyne-Templetuohy, Galtee Rovers vs Mullinahone and Thurles Sarsfields vs Fethard.

All games will be played on the weekend of September 24th.