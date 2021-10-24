Commercials continue defence of senior football title in style

We now know the four sides in the draw for the County Senior Football semi-finals

Defending champions Clonmel Commercials saw off Upperchurch Drombane in the last of the quarter finals this afternoon.

The Church were very much in the game in the first half, going in 6 points to 4 down at the interval.

Commercials eased clear in the second half, running out 1-20 to 1-5 winners

Earlier it finished JK Brackens 2-10 Ardfinnan 2-8

Loughmore Castleiney and Moyle Rovers progressed to the semi-finals from yesterday’s games.

In the Tom Cusack Cup quarter finals

Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill 1-14 Moycarkey-Borris 0-9

Killenaule 0-13 Cahir 1-5

Aherlow 2-14 Moyne Templetuohy 1-11

County Intermediate Football quarter finals

Grangemockler/Ballyneale 4-14 Clonoulty Rossmore 1-5

Durlas Og are the County U17A Hurling champions

They beat Holycross-Ballycahill by 2 points – 1-17 to 3-9 the final score.