Once more into the breach for Loughmore Castleiney

After eighteen weeks of matches, Loughmore go into the Munster football quarter final against Eire Óg Ennis this Sunday as underdogs but they will be focused on putting in another honest performance, according to their manager Frankie McGrath.

After a late John McGrath goal proved decisive in the football decider against Clonmel Commercials the Mid Tipp side went on and completed the double in the premier county by beating Thurles Sarsfields in the county hurling final replay last Sunday.

It’s first time the double has been won in Tipperary since Loughmore completed the feat under Declan Laffan in 2013.

Their upcoming schedule sees them travel to Cusack Park in Clare on Sunday, before travelling to Fraher Field in Waterford on Sunday week to play Waterford champions Ballygunner in the provincial hurling championship semi-final.

Looking ahead to their dual Munster championship campaign, Loughmore Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath told Tipp FM his team will “give of their all” to win a Munster club championship as they are now representing all of Tipperary

“Well sure anything is possible now I suppose. We have to blow off a small bit of steam, there’s no doubt about that.

“But these lads are eager to go again. And there’s an onus on us as well in representing Tipperary. That comes with responsibilities.

“And I can assure you that in both hurling and football, we’ll do our damnedest to represent Tipperary appropriately.”

