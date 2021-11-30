Another big weekend looming for Loughmore Castleiney

The attention of GAA supporters in Tipperary turns to football this weekend, with three teams representing the Premier county in the Munster championship.

On Saturday, Tipp intermediate champions Drom-Inch take on Waterford’s Portlaw in Templetuohy at 1.30pm in the Munster intermediate football quarter-final.

At the same time, Tipp junior champions Ballina travel to Limerick to take on Mountcollins in a Munster junior football quarter-final.

Then on Sunday, Loughmore-Castleiney line out for the 18th weekend in a row when they take on Éire Óg Ennis at 1pm in Ennis, in the Munster senior football quarter-final.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time Loughmore stalwart Tom McGrath admitted it’s been a long campaign but hopefully there’s more to come.

He says that first round in Munster has been a bogey for them.

“It was Declan Laffan’s regret that with the three or four finals that he was involved in winning there was no Munster Club win in even one round.

“That would be something that would be on the lads agenda – if they needed something to drive them on for Sunday that will be it. Get a round in in Munster and see where that takes you.

“The first match is always the hardest one – that’s the one you have to focus on and take it on from there.”