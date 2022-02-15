Fethard park confirmed as Football Centre of Excellence

The new €7 million Fethard Town Park development has been officially announced as the Regional Centre of Excellence for Tipperary Football.

The project is funded by the Rural Regeneration Development Fund with the support of Tipperary County Council.

The site – which is located adjacent to the existing Fethard GAA grounds – was chosen because of its excellent facilities including the first full size All-Weather floodlit pitch in the county.

Tipperary GAA PRO Tim Floyd says it’s a huge boost for the entire county.

“Not just for the sporting clubs around Fethard but also for the county as a whole because it can be used by school, communities and even Munster GAA who are keen to see full size all-weather pitches in all Munster counties.

“Dr Morris Park at the moment where we have is under severe pressure for the last few weeks and the surface is badly damaged with the wet weather.

“We’re giving it a break at the moment so Fethard’s all-weather pitch is a Godsend to us. So far in the past wee we have had our Senior football team out there, we’ve had our development squads, we’ve booked in our Minor hurling team for the next two weeks and there’s an Under 20 football game planned for this Friday night against Waterford.”