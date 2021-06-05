Details of the latest Tipperary GAA Draw

The 8th of eleven draws in the current Tipperary GAA Clubs Draw took place in Lar an Pairce Thurles yesterday evening with over €40,000 worth of prizes won on the night.

Full details of the prize winners are below and you can listen back to last night’s draw here.

1 Renault Clio/Skoda Fabia or €15,000 A220 Declan Boland – Upperchurch Drombane

2 €5,000 Holiday Voucher or Cash J922 Eamon O’Callaghan – Ballyporeen

3 €5,000 Lotto Jackpot (€2,500 each) Sinead & Kathy McGrath – Newcastle Eileen Doody – Cappawhite 1 / 14 / 27 / 30 Two Winners €2,500 each

4 €2,000.00 G534 Margaret McKiernan – Cappawhite

5 €1,000.00 E772 Declan Moran – Clonakenny

6 €1,000 D078 Mary Buckley – Cappawhite

7 €1,000 J685 Tom & Marie Younge – Borris-Ileigh

8 €1,000 M646 Ben & Grace Hogan – Templederry

9 €1,000 L252 Pauline Ryan & Michael Taylor – Rockwell Rovers

10 €1,000 G362 Noreen & Marion Timmons – Silvermines

11 €500 P076 Mrs Josie Cooney – Moycarkey Borris

12 €500 N790 Kay, Tom, Eamon & Kevin Ryan – Moycarkey Borris

13 €500 T003 John Ryan – Slievenamon Ass Kilkenny

14 €500 S425 Billy Downey – Cahir

15 €500 T738 Donnacha Commins – Moycarkey Borris

16 €500 (1st Prom) Conor O’Dwyer – Upperchurch Drombane

17 €400 (2nd Prom)Michael Sweeney – Ballyporeen

18 €200 (3rd Prom) Seamus & Kathleen McGrath Cecila Walshe – Newcastle Cappawhite

19 €200 (4th Prom) Cecila Walshe – Cappawhite

20 €200 (Conf) D783 Maria Power Byron – Mullinahone

21 €200 (Conf) D172 The Prendergast Family – Ballybacon Grange

22 €200 (Conf) D757 Mossy Donahy – Ballingarry

23 €200 (Conf) C950 John & Marie O’Dwyer – Cappawhite

24 €200 (Conf) Dolie O’Shea – Aherlow

25 €200 (Conf) B317 Jimmy Hannon – Nenagh Eire Óg

26 €200 (Conf) E001 Andrew Hickey – Newport

27 €200 (Conf) A911 John Malone – Portroe

28 €200 (Conf) C089 Liam Troy – Moycarkey Borris

29 €200 (Conf) E104 Deirdre Sheedy – JK Brackens

30 €200 (Conf) Q946 Anthony Connors – Drom & Inch Camogie

31 €200 (Co-Ord) Paul Phelan – Roscrea

32 €200 (Co-Ord) Ambrose Purcell – Drom & Inch

The next GAA Draw (9th) will be held on June 25th in Lar Na Pairce, Thurles live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm