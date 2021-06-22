County Hurling and Football draw throws up some fascinating ties

There are four mouth-watering groups in the County Senior Hurling Championship following last night’s draw.

Group 1 in particular has thrown up an interesting battle with Mid Tipp teams Thurles Sarsfields, Drom & Inch and Upperchurch Drombane alongside Éire Óg Annacarty.

Speaking on last night’s Extra Time Michael Dundon said it promises to be a cracker of a group.

“Sarsfield’s, Drom and Upperchurch are no strangers to each other – they know each other’s play pretty well. It’ll be interesting to see by the time the County Championship begins what kind of shape those teams have taken through Divisional Championships, Cahill Cups and County Leagues and that sort of thing.”

“Annacarty upset the applecart for Sarsfields two years ago – they beat them in the first round of the Championship and it set them back for the rest of the year. They were trying to play catch-up and not very successfully.”

Meanwhile defending football Champions Clonmel Commercials have been paired with Arravale Rovers, Ardfinnan, Moycarkey Borris in Group 3 of this year’s championship.

Shane Stapleton says while Commercials will be favourites the other teams will be out to impress.

“Ardfinnan would have been disappointed with last year being in a relegation dog fight and fortunate maybe to stay up given the run of form they had.”

“Commercials then the exact opposite – they were flying all year and had a titanic final against Loughmore.”

“A nice group now – I saw Moycarkey play Éire Óg in the first round last year and Moycarkey were good and I think Arravale have a lot of young players.”

“Commercials will be hot favourites obviously but Arravale, Ardfinnan and Moycarkey will fancy taking points off each other too.”