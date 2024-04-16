Tipp’s Eimear McGrath top scorer in National Camogie league

The Drom-Inch club woman played a big role in helping the Premier to a first National League title in 20 years.

Across Tipp’s six games in the league this year, McGrath accounted for 4-41, including 31 points from placed balls.

The full forward’s free-taking was crucial in Tipp’s 1-13 to 0-15 win over Galway on Sunday.

Speaking after the game, Eimear was asked if free-taking in Croke Park was any different than other venues.

“When you’re below in the field hitting them you’re trying to pretend that you are in Croke Park and then when you’re in Croke Park you’re trying to say ‘oh I’m down in the field’.

“I’m well used to it now and that’s my responsibility too is to make sure that I’m practicing my frees and stuff as well, that’s my job and thankfully enough of them went over today, just about.”