Tipperary’s Senior and Premier Junior sides in action today

The Tipperary senior camogie team are looking to reach the All-Ireland knockout stages today.

Denis Kelly’s side take on Wexford at 4pm in Bellefield, with a win for the Premier guaranteeing progression with a game in hand.

However, Wexford come into the game following a ten-point comeback to draw away to All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in round one.

Speaking on last night’s Across The Line, camogie analyst Geraldine Kinane says a win for Tipp this afternoon is crucial.

“If we were to lose that would give Wexford a big edge and it would all come down to Tipp and Kilkenny the following weekend so really a win is crucial at this stage.

“We are probably saying that every week, you win your first game it’s crucial but I suppose the fact Wexford and Kilkenny drew, this is a massive game.”

Elsewhere today, the Tipperary Premier Junior side are in action.

David Sullivan’s side can top their group with a win over Cavan in Breffni Park at 2pm.