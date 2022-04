The Tipperary minor camogie team will be looking for revenge this evening.

They welcome Cork to the County Camogie Grounds in The Ragg at 6.30pm in Round One of the Munster Minor A camogie championship.

The two sides met last month in the All-Ireland semi-final, where Cork were one point winners over Michael Ferncombe’s side.

The Rebelettes then went on to beat Galway in this year’s All-Ireland final.