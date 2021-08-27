Tipp unchanged for Galway clash

The Tipperary team to face Galway on Sunday in the All Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final has been named.

Bill Mullaney and his backroom team have stuck with the same 15 that beat Waterford in the quarter-finals

Tipp will be aiming to reach their first All Ireland final since 2006.

Sunday’s game in Croke Park throws-in at 2 o’clock and will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Cahir.

Kilkenny and Cork meet in the second semi-final as part of a double-header at headquarters with that one throwing-in at 4.

The starting team and panel is as follows:

1. Caoimhe Bourke -Drom-Inch

2. Julieanne Bourke _Borrisoleigh

3. Mary Ryan – Moneygall

4. Emer Loughman – Clonoulty Rossmore

5. Mairead Eviston – Drom-Inch

6. Karen Kennedy – Thurles Sarsfields

7. Aoife McGrath – Drom-Inch

8. Grace O’Brien – Nenagh

9. Ereena Fryday -Knockavilla Kickhams

10. Eimear McGrath – Drom-Inch

11. Roisin Howard – Cahir

12. Orla O’Dwyer – Cashel

13. Clodagh McIntyre – Lorrha

14. Cait Devane – Clonoulty Rossmore

15. Nicole Walsh – Borrisoleigh

16. Aine Slattery – Shannon Rovers

17. Miriam Campion -Drom-Inch

18. Lorna Dwyer – Holycross Ballycahill

19. Casey Hennessy – Clonoulty Rossmore

20. Jean Kelly – Eire Og Annacarty

21. Laura Loughnane -Thurles Sarsfields

22. Caoimhe McCarthy – Knockavilla Kickhams

23. Eibhlis McDonald – Eire Og Annacarty

24. Eimear Heffernan – Knockavilla Kickhams

25. Karin Blair – Cashel

26. Grace O’Toole – Newport Ballinahinch

27. Shauna Quirke – Toomevara

28. Claire Stakelum – Holycross Ballycahill

29. Niamh Treacy – Drom-Inch

30. Sarah Delaney – Boherlahan Dualla