Tipp unchanged for Galway clash

The Tipperary team to face Galway on Sunday in the All Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final has been named.
Bill Mullaney and his backroom team have stuck with the same 15 that beat Waterford in the quarter-finals
Tipp will be aiming to reach their first All Ireland final since 2006.
Sunday’s game in Croke Park throws-in at 2 o’clock and will be live here on Tipp FM in association with Casey Tiles & Wooden Floors, Cahir.
Kilkenny and Cork meet in the second semi-final as part of a double-header at headquarters with that one throwing-in at 4.
The starting team and panel is as follows:
1. Caoimhe Bourke -Drom-Inch
2. Julieanne Bourke _Borrisoleigh
3. Mary Ryan – Moneygall
4. Emer Loughman – Clonoulty Rossmore
5. Mairead Eviston – Drom-Inch
6. Karen Kennedy – Thurles Sarsfields
7. Aoife McGrath – Drom-Inch
8. Grace O’Brien – Nenagh
9. Ereena Fryday -Knockavilla Kickhams
10. Eimear McGrath – Drom-Inch
11. Roisin Howard – Cahir
12. Orla O’Dwyer – Cashel
13. Clodagh McIntyre – Lorrha
14. Cait Devane – Clonoulty Rossmore
15. Nicole Walsh – Borrisoleigh
16. Aine Slattery – Shannon Rovers
17. Miriam Campion -Drom-Inch
18. Lorna Dwyer – Holycross Ballycahill
19. Casey Hennessy – Clonoulty Rossmore
20. Jean Kelly – Eire Og Annacarty
21. Laura Loughnane -Thurles Sarsfields
22. Caoimhe McCarthy – Knockavilla Kickhams
23. Eibhlis McDonald – Eire Og Annacarty
24. Eimear Heffernan – Knockavilla Kickhams
25. Karin Blair – Cashel
26. Grace O’Toole – Newport Ballinahinch
27. Shauna Quirke – Toomevara
28. Claire Stakelum – Holycross Ballycahill
29. Niamh Treacy – Drom-Inch
30. Sarah Delaney – Boherlahan Dualla