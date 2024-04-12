Tipp Senior Camogie team looking to bridge 20 year gap

Tipperary are aiming for a first national league title since 2004 this weekend.

The Senior Camogie team take on Galway in this year’s Division 1A decider on Sunday at 2.30pm in Croke Park.

The Premier’s last league success was in 2004 whilst the Tribeswomen are aiming for a third title in a row.

Speaking to Tipperary camogie, Tipp manager Denis Kelly says they’ll be focusing on themselves come Sunday.

“We won’t be worrying too much about Galway really, we have our own game plan and we stick to it and the girls know it fairly well at this stage.

“Galway have quality players all over the field and if we are worrying about two or three or four of them we could get distracted from our own game.

“We will go out and play our own game and we’ll go for it as best as we can.”

Tipp FM will have live commentary of Sunday’s game with thanks to Klassy Lady Boutique, The Square, Cahir.