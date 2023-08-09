Tipp Junior Camogie joint captain hopes more players will get involved

Ciannait Walsh is urging more players to get involved in the Tipperary Junior Camogie set up.

The Éire Óg Annacarty clubwoman joint-captained Tipperary all the way to this year’s All-Ireland final in Croke Park, where they eventually lost out to Clare.

Tipp manager David Sullivan made upwards of 70 calls to players at the start of the season, with just around 30 committing to the team for the year.

However, after a Munster title and run to an All-Ireland final, Ciannait Walsh is hoping more players will join the panel next year.

“I would just kind of urge girls, they might be disappointed not getting called into the senior team but you can make a point if you’re on that junior team.

“I played a year of intermediate first then I managed to break in to the senior for a few years but playing the intermediate was the best thing I ever done, you’re getting used to that physicality.

“I just hope younger girls will start coming in and not looking at it as a step down just because they’re playing with the Tipp juniors.

“I just hope this is a stepping stone and I hope next year maybe we will be going up the Hogan stand steps.”