Tipp focus turns to All Ireland U16 camogie decider

The Tipperary U16 camogie team are preparing for an All-Ireland final this weekend.

John Ryan’s side won their semi-final by beating Galway on a final score of 1-12 to 1-08.

Substitute Ali O’Kelly scored 1-01 from play off the bench to help the Premier reach the decider.

Tipp will now play Cork in Sunday’s final with time and venue to be confirmed.

Speaking after Sunday’s win, Tipp manager John Ryan said all focus is now on Cork.

“It’s all about the next day. We’ve won today, we’re delighted to get the win but there’s no trophies, there’s nothing won yet, we’ve another game to go.

“We’ll do the best we can, we’ll work hard again and if it works out, great.

“I’m sure with these girls, the way they’re working and how they are thinking and how they have been motivating themselves, I’d be hopeful.”