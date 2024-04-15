Tipp bridge 20 year gap to lift Division 1A camogie title

Tipperary’s Senior Camogie team are today celebrating their Division 1A League title win.

They bridged a 20 year gap in Croke Park yesterday with a one point defeat of Galway on a scoreline of 1-13 to 15 points.

The goal came from Tipp captain Karen Kennedy.

After the game manager Denis Kelly told Tipp FM’s Paul Carroll there was a great sense of relief to have got that elusive title.

“Absolutely delighted it was important we got a national title under our belt – we’ve been working at it for a long time. It’s 20 years since we won the last one. Tipp have only two previously so this is the third one – Galway were going for 3-in-a-row – we’ve only three in out history so it was great to get that win.

“It was a massive challenge there, we were pushed right to the wire and it could have even went to extra time or a replay so it was edge of the seat stuff and we were just delighted to get the job done.”