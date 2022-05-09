Mullaney: Tipp have work to do ahead of All Ireland Championship

Bill Mullaney says Tipperary must improve before the start of the All-Ireland championship in two weeks’ time.

The Tipperary senior camogie manager saw his side eliminated from the Munster championship on Sunday following a 1-11 to 0-10 semi-final replay defeat to Clare.

The two sides will meet once again in a fortnight’s time in The Ragg in the opening round of the All-Ireland championship.

Speaking after yesterday’s game, Mullaney was disappointed with the performance.

“Very disappointing today, I thought it was a poor performance.

“We didn’t get up to the standards that we have been trying to all year, didn’t play well but we weren’t let and we let Clare dominate us throughout the field.

“We have to improve, championship is coming up, we have lots in us and we have lots more to work on to get ready for Clare in two weeks.

“We wanted to win today, we wanted to get to a Munster final and we wanted to see where we are, it shows today where we are.

“We have the opportunity again in two weeks and put one over on them in our home ground in The Ragg.”