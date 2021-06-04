Mullaney rings the changes for Offaly game

The Tipperary camogie team has been named ahead of Sunday’s National League quarter-final against Offaly.

Bill Mullaney has made 5 changes to the side that beat Waterford two weeks ago.

All-Star goalkeeper Áine Slattery comes back into the side as does Grace O’Brien and Niamh Treacy.

Fresh off two goals for the Ladies Football team last weekend, Roisin Howard starts in midfield.

Centre-back Karen Kennedy is out through injury (wisdom tooth) and is replaced in the half-back line by Sarah Fryday.

That game gets underway in Callan at 2.30pm on Sunday.